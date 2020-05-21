Polish carrier LOT strikes idle pay deal with majority of aircrew

WARSAW, May 21 (Reuters) - Polish national airline PLL LOT has struck a deal with most of its pilots and flight attendants regarding idle time pay as the group struggles to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier said on Thursday.

Airlines are facing a crisis with passenger air travel virtually halted due to the global pandemic. LOT, which suspended fights two months ago, plans to resume domestic connections on June 1.

The deal was signed for three years with 1,200 flight attendants and 600 pilots, out of 1,700 and 900 respectively working for LOT.

It assumes that flight attendants will earn between 2,500 zlotys ($605) and 3,600 zlotys per month as idle time pay, while pilots will receive 5,500-7,200 zlotys if their flight time is lower than 13-15 hours.

“The salaries will increase as the network of connections gradually resumes and more flights are carried out,” LOT, which is owned by state-run Polish Aviation Group (PGL), said in a statement.

LOT is working on a rescue plan and is likely to need state aid given that air traffic has been suspended, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said. ($1 = 4.1326 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jan Harvey)