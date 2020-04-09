Healthcare
April 9, 2020 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

March's rate cut needed to create space for fiscal expansion - Polish central bank

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s rate cut last month was needed to create space for a fiscal expansion to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, a majority of the rate-setters said, according to minutes of their March 17 meeting published on Thursday.

The central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.00%. Until then, rates had been on hold since 2015. It cut rates by another 50 basis points on Wednesday.

A majority of rate-setters said March’s cut was needed to prevent inflation from falling below the central bank’s target in medium term. The central bank targets inflation at 2.5% plus or minus 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below