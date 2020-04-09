March's rate cut needed to create space for fiscal expansion - Polish central bank

WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s rate cut last month was needed to create space for a fiscal expansion to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, a majority of the rate-setters said, according to minutes of their March 17 meeting published on Thursday.

The central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.00%. Until then, rates had been on hold since 2015. It cut rates by another 50 basis points on Wednesday.

A majority of rate-setters said March’s cut was needed to prevent inflation from falling below the central bank’s target in medium term. The central bank targets inflation at 2.5% plus or minus 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)