Poland's PM tests negative for COVID-19

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has tested negative for COVID-19, the government’s spokesman said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Earlier on Tuesday a government spokesman said Morawiecki went into quarantine after he had contact on Friday with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, adding the Prime Minister had no coronavirus symptoms and continued to fulfil his duties.
