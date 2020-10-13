Poland's PM tests negative for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has tested negative for COVID-19, the government’s spokesman said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday a government spokesman said Morawiecki went into quarantine after he had contact on Friday with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, adding the Prime Minister had no coronavirus symptoms and continued to fulfil his duties.