Poland has scope for further rate cuts - rate-setter

WARSAW, April 15 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank could cut rates further, but the scope for lowering them is limited, PAP news agency quoted rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski as saying on Wednesday.

The central bank has cut rates twice in the space of a month to help support the economy amid the coronavirus crisis, with the benchmark rate now at 0.5%.

“The scope for further rate cuts is not significant... It seems that a benchmark rate at the level of 1.5% is optimal for the Polish economy under normal conditions. As soon as it is possible I will be voting to raise rates,” Zyzynski told PAP. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alex Richardson)