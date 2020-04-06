Polish c.bank shortens rate-setting meeting; decision on Wednesday

WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank will shorten its monthly rate-setting meeting to one day from the usual two this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Monday.

The meeting will be held only on Wednesday, not on Tuesday and Wednesday, as expected, the bank said on its website.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Monetary Policy Council to leave rates unchanged after a cut of 50 basis points in the benchmark rate to 1.00% last month. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)