Financials
April 27, 2020 / 12:54 PM / in an hour

Polish rate-setter expects rates hike in several months

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Polish interest rates could be hiked within several months, Jerzy Kropiwnicki, a member of the central bank’s rate-setting panel, the Monetary Policy Council, said on Monday.

“The central bank’s task will be to provide funds to finance the deficit - using ‘conventional’ and ‘unconventional’ measures. The MPC will be responsible for fighting against the inflation,” he said in a blog post.

“One should expect a decision to raise interest rates and the minimum reserve requirement - at least to past or recent levels. Maybe not immediately - but also without undue delay, in a few months,” he added.

Poland cut its main interest rate to 0.5% this month to counteract the negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by Joanna Plucinska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below