UPDATE 2-Poland cuts rates, beefs up job saving plan

By Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points and said it will do whatever is needed to fight the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, while the government announced further measures to help companies to save jobs.

The central bank move is a part of a broader programme conducted with the government to fight the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already infected 5,000 people and killed 136 in the country of 38 million.

The bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark rate for the second month in a row to a new all-time low of 0.5%, while the government said it would beef up its rescue package to up to 330 billion zloty ($79 billion), a sum that combines direct state budget spending, guarantees and central bank measures.

“We are at war to save jobs,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a joint news conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski, as he outlined measures such as cheap credit for companies in exchange for promises to not to fire workers.

“We will do whatever is needed,” said Glapinski.

Morawiecki said the plan could save up to 5 million jobs. Earlier the government had predicted that unemployment may almost double by the end of the year from its current 5.5%. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy will shrink 3.5% in 2020.

The plan assumes that the central bank will continue delivering liquidity to banks by buying treasury bonds from them, as well as other state-guaranteed debt. Glapinski said he saw no need to tap credit lines abroad.

Polish state fund PFR plans to issue bonds that will be bought by banks and then in turn by the central bank. Glapinski said he remains in constant contact with commercial bank chief executives, seeing them twice a week.

The central bank seems not to care too much about the zloty weakening, analysts said. The Polish currency has lost over 5% since the first coronavirus infection in Poland was detected on March 4.

“This is crossing the Rubicon, as they say: we will lend to you, we will lend you a lot if you keep jobs,” Jakub Borowski, chief economist at Credit Agricole in Poland, said, adding that details of the programme are needed to assess it.

“We are approaching quantitative easing. This is a surprise since we know that this channel does not work in Poland.”

The zloty fell slightly after the rate cut was announced, but regained ground during the press conference to trade flat on the day at 4.5361 against the euro by 1334 GMT. The announcements did not boost stocks, with Warsaw’s blue-chip WIG 20 index falling 1.3% on the day.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields fell around 3 basis points to 1.580%

The government has previously announced measures worth more than 212 billion zloty, around a third of which will be direct government spending. It was not immediately clear how much of the new measures announced will be direct budget spending. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Agnieszka Barteczko, Marcin Goclowski, Alan Charlish, Alicja Ptak and Pawel Florkiewicz; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Giles Elgood)