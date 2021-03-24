Poland reports almost 30,000 new daily coronavirus cases, a record

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 29,978 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest since the pandemic’s start, as the country grapples with a worsening third wave fuelled by the variant first found in Britain.

Poland also reported over 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths in total since the pandemic began, with 575 daily coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday in a new record for 2021. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams)