Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.

Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possible to allow some educational establishments to offer day care for children, but gave no further details.

Previously the education system lockdown had been planned to last until April 26. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)