Healthcare

Poland to bring back curbs in northeastern region initially for two weeks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that restrictions the government plans to reintroduce in a northeastern region on Saturday will be put in place initially for two weeks.

Niedzielski announced earlier that shopping malls, hotels and schools in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region would have to close as it has reported a relatively high number of new coronavirus infections.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

