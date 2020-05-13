Poland to reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Poland will reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18 as it begins easing coronavirus-linked restrictions, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

“At least to some extent we have contained the epidemic, therefore we can gradually unfreeze the economy,” Morawiecki told news conference, a day after Poland saw its largest spike in coronavirus cases in a single day.

Morawiecki also said that schools would partially reopen to provide day care for children in the first three years of primary school. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by John Stonestreet)