Poland to scrap obligation to wear masks on May 30

WARSAW, May 27 (Reuters) - Poles will be allowed to go out in public without protective masks on from May 30 and cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms will reopen on June 6, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Morawiecki also told a news conference that public gatherings of up to 150 people will be allowed in coming days, and that he expects the economy to return to “fully normal” conditions in July at the latest. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Hugh Lawson)