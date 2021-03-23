UPDATE 1-Poland to announce new coronavirus restrictions by Thursday

(Adds quote, details)

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Poland will announce new COVID-19 restrictions for the next two weeks by Thursday at the latest, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, as the country braces for what could be a second Easter spent under a strict lockdown.

Faced with a fast-growing number of daily cases driven by the highly contagious variant first identified in Britain, Poland announced last week that theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas would close nationwide.

But with the Easter holidays due, usually heralding packed church services and family gatherings in the deeply Catholic country, speculation about tougher measures has grown.

“The health minister and I are in constant contact with our experts from the medical council, we also analyse the environment around us and we will communicate this set of additional restrictions the day after tomorrow at the latest,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

Morawiecki refused to be drawn on what the new restrictions would be. Churches are currently open but with numbers attending limited and only small gatherings of people are allowed.

In total, Poland, a country of 38 million, has reported 2,089,869 cases of the coronavirus and 49,761 deaths.