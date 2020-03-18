Polish govt pledges $52 bln to coronavirus fight

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland announced a 212 billion zloty ($51.96 billion) fiscal package designed to mitigate potential harm from the coronavirus outbreak, which could hit the economy harder than the 2008 financial crisis, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The package will help struggling companies to pay salaries to avoid layoffs, allow workers to delay their social security payments and will increase spending on infrastructure, among other things, Morawiecki said in Wednesday’s televised speech.

($1 = 4.0798 zlotys)