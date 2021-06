FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait in line at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine centre situated at a temporary hospital organised at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12-15 from June 7, the minister in charge of the country’s vaccination programme, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday.

The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.