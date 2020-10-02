Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-Poland reports over 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of deaths reported on Friday in paragraph 2 to 27 from 26)

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Poland reported a new record of 2,292 daily coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the health ministry’s Twitter account.

The country reported 27 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. In total, the country of 38 million has reported 95,773 cases of the coronavirus and 2,570 deaths. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alison Williams)

