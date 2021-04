(Corrects to show restaurants can serve food outdoors from May 15)

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Poland will reopen shopping centres on May 4, while hotels will be allowed to open from May 8 and restaurants will be able to serve food outdoors from May 15, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as he presented plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions.