Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s health minister announced a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas will be closed starting on Saturday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Poland reported 25,052 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest daily number so far this year. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by John Stonestreet)