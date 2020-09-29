Poland expects high numbers of COVID-19 cases in coming days

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland will continue to report high numbers of daily coronavirus cases in the coming days, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday.

Poland reported 1,326 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, after it saw a record last Friday with 1,587 new cases.

The ministry is expected to announce new restrictions in some of the country’s regions this week. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alan Charlish)