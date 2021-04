WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - Poland will extend its COVID-19 restrictions until April 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as the health system struggles to cope with a third wave of infections.

Kindergartens, shopping centres, hotels, cinemas and theatres will remain closed under the restrictions. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)