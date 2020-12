FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a meeting after a night of negotiation during a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has already set aside around 3 billion zlotys ($820.59 million) for its COVID-19 vaccination programme which will start in January, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“We are not going to spare funds for the vaccination process, we have already today reserved around 3 billion zlotys,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

($1 = 3.6559 zlotys)