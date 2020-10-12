Poland not considering state of natural disaster, says PM's aide

WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland is not currently considering introducing a state of natural disaster, although no scenario can be ruled out as the coronavirus pandemic develops, the Polish prime minister’s top aide told public radio.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Monday that one option the Polish government was considering was introducing a state of natural disaster, one of three emergency states that exist in Poland.

“We obviously cannot exclude any scenarios, but at the moment no such option is considered,” Michal Dworczyk told PR1 radio.