FILE PHOTO: Medical staff treat a patient inside the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation coronavirus ward at the Interior and Administration Ministry (MSWiA) hospital in Warsaw, Poland, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 21,049 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, health ministry data showed, the highest figure since November 2020.

The health ministry said there were a further 343 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland has reported 1,889,360 cases and 47,068 deaths.