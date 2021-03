FILE PHOTO: A staff member works at a mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test centre in Warsaw, Poland November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jakub Stezycki

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.