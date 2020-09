FILE PHOTO: Health workers wearing protective gear are seen at a mobile testing station for miners of the Bielszowice coal mine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ruda Slaska, Poland July 27, 2020. Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 1,587 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Health Ministry’s Twitter account, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

In total the country of 38 million has reported 84,396 COVID-19 infections, including 2,392 deaths.