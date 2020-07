WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, with 615 new infections, according to the health ministry’s Twitter account.

The health ministry also announced the deaths of a further 15 people.

Poland has reported a total of 45,031 infections and 1,709 deaths so far. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)