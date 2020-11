FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective coverall work at the drive-thru testing centre on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Warsaw, Poland, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland on Wednesday reported a new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths, while new daily coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000.

The country reported 15,362 new daily coronavirus cases, amounting to a total of 924,422 confirmed cases and 14,988 deaths.