WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 27,875 new daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the total number of reported cases surpassed 500,000 and the country’s struggling healthcare system faced supply shortages.

Poland has 20,249 occupied hospital beds out of 30,896 available for COVID-19 patients.

Some 1,813 of its 2,357 ventilators are occupied, health ministry data showed. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper)