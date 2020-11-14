Poland reports record high 548 COVID-19 deaths

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record high 548 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the health ministry said, taking the country’s total above 10,000.

Poland reported 25,571 new cases, lower than a record 27,875 recorded on Nov. 7.

The health ministry said that as of Saturday, COVID-19 patients occupied 22,320 hospital beds and were using 2,126 ventilators, out of 35,182 and 2,805 available, respectively.