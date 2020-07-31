Poland reports record high virus cases for second day

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the second day in a row on Friday, with 657 new cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry reported seven new deaths, with a total of 45,688 reported coronavirus cases and 1,716 deaths.

Of the new cases, 227 were in the Silesia region, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)