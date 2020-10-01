Poland reports record number of new daily coronavirus infections

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases.

For the past week, Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day. The authorities announced a previous record 1,587 new infections on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Poland has recorded 93,481 coronavirus infections with 2,543 deaths in total. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Alison Williams)