Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases and deaths

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 24,692 new coronavirus infections and 373 deaths on Wednesday, the health ministry said, amid expectations that the government would announce more restrictions to curb the pandemic.

The health ministry said that, as of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 18,654 hospital beds and were using 1,625 ventilators, out of available 27,143 and 2,094 respectively.