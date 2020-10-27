Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective coverall work at the drive-thru testing centre on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Warsaw, Poland, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 16,300 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a daily record, as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that people attending mass protests over abortion rights were disregarding “massive” infection risks.

Poland has seen five days of widespread protests following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last Thursday that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.