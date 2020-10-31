Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 21,897 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.

Poland has seen widespread, but mostly peaceful protests following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last week that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Alicja Ptak; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up