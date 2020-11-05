Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 27,143 new COVID-19 infections and 367 deaths on Thursday, a day after it announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The health ministry said that, as of Thursday, COVID-19 patients occupied 19,114 hospital beds and were using 1,615 ventilators, out of a total availability of 28,010 and 2,144 respectively. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Gareth Jones)