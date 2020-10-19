Poland to launch field hospital at national stadium in Warsaw

People wear masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Warsaw, Poland, October 16, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland plans to launch a field hospital at the national stadium in Warsaw, as it faces a spike in new coronavirus cases and a health system overload, a government spokesman Piotr Muller told public television on Monday.

Muller added that the stadium’s conference rooms will be transformed into the hospital with around 500 beds for COVID-19 patients.