Poland to raise upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 69

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Polish health ministry will raise the upper age limit for people being given the AstraZeneca vaccine to 69, from 65 previously, a spokesman said on Friday.
“Today the health minister’s vaccination team recommended extending (the age limit) ... within an hour there will be a announcement from the health minister,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told a news conference.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams
