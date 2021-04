WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Poland will reopen kindergartens and allow open-air sports from April 19, but other restrictions will be extended by a week, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Hotels will remain closed until May 3, Adam Niedzielski also said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Alicja Ptak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)