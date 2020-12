FILE PHOTO: A man in protective suit checks a man's temperature amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country would surpass one million on Wednesday.

In response to a question from a journalist on private radio station TOK FM on whether Poland would surpass one million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Niedzielski answered yes.