Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday: official

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff treat a patient inside of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) coronavirus disease ward at the Interior and Administration Ministry (MSWiA) hospital in Warsaw, Poland, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk said.

“We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections,” Dworczyk told private television broadcaster Polsat News.

Poland’s highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases to date - 27,875 - was reported in November.