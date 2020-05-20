Poland's economy may shrink 4-5% in 2020, more than forecast - ministry

WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy may shrink in 2020 by 4-5%, more than the previously forecast 3.4%, as the coronavirus lockdown has lasted longer than anticipated, a finance ministry representative said on Wednesday.

The representative told reporters that, due to the economic crisis, Poland plans to suspend a rule that curbs public spending before it amends the 2020 state budget at the end of June or the start of July. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)