Bonds News
May 20, 2020 / 11:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's economy may shrink 4-5% in 2020, more than forecast - ministry

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy may shrink in 2020 by 4-5%, more than the previously forecast 3.4%, as the coronavirus lockdown has lasted longer than anticipated, a finance ministry representative said on Wednesday.

The representative told reporters that, due to the economic crisis, Poland plans to suspend a rule that curbs public spending before it amends the 2020 state budget at the end of June or the start of July. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

