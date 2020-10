FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 1, 2020. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland wants to avoid a full lockdown as it fights the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, as the country reported a fresh record in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The country of 38 million reported 20,156 news cases and 301 deaths related to COVID-19.