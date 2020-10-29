Poland's PM warns of big numbers of coronavirus cases next week

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that the number of daily coronavirus cases may be significant next week due to protests against an abortion ruling last week.

Poland has been rocked by huge demonstrations, most of them peaceful, since its top court ruled last Thursday that abortion due to foetal abnormalities was not permissible under the constitution.

The country reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday with new 20,156 cases and 301 deaths related to COVID-19.