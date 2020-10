WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed 100,000 on Sunday, with the country of 38 million reporting 1,934 new daily cases.

Poland has reported a total of 100,074 cases of the coronavirus and 2,630 deaths. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)