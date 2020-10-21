Poland's total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 200,000

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has doubled in less than three weeks and now exceeds 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 new cases.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 9,439 hospital beds and were using 757 ventilators, compared with 8,962 and 725 respectively a day earlier, the ministry also said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Gareth Jones)