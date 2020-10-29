Poland's total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 300,000

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has tripled in less than a month, exceeding 300,000, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it announced a new daily record of 20,156 new cases.

The ministry also said that as of Thursday, COVID-19 patients occupied 14,631 hospital beds and were using 1,203 ventilators, compared with 13,931 and 1,150 respectively a day earlier. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz)