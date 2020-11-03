Poland's total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 400,000 - ministry

FILE PHOTO: A man in protective suit checks a man's temperature amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Poland passed the 400,000 mark on Tuesday, the health ministry said, after the figures doubled in less than two weeks.

The ministry reported 19,364 new cases on Tuesday, below the record high of 21,897 recorded last Saturday.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 414,844, and the total number of deaths rose to 6,102, the ministry said on its Twitter account.