Poles will be allowed to leave home only if justified -govt

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Poland will impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus including a lockdown, with leaving home only allowed if justified, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“We are doing so to prepare for the increased wave of infections,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

The government will also limit gatherings and the number of people allowed to travel on public transport at one time, in order to decrease number of citizens on buses and trams. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)