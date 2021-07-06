Polish COVID-19 cases likely to increase in autumn, says health minister

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Poland is likely to accelerate in autumn, the Polish health minister said on Tuesday, as authorities urge people to get vaccinated before a potential fourth wave of infections.

“Most forecasts agree on the fact that at the turn of September and October, or November, we may have to deal with another acceleration and we must treat that as the most likely scenario,” Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper)