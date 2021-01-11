Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Polish government says some children to go back to school from Jan 18

By Reuters Staff

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Poland’s health minister said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions such as the closure of hotels and many shops will remain in place.

“From Jan. 18 we decided to maintain all additional restrictions apart from starting on-site teaching in grades 1-3 in primary school,” Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Writing by Alan Charlish

